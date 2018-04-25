Nick Newell Gets Spot on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is giving Nick Newell a chance to prove himself.

Newell has been calling for a chance to compete inside the Octagon. With a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-1, many feel it’s long overdue for “Notorious.” The only man to stop Newell is Justin Gaethje, who expressed interest in seeing his former foe sign with the UFC.

Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Newell believes now is the time to get his chance. Yesterday, Newell and his manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke with White in hopes of getting the former World Series of Fighting standout signed. White promised an answer the following day.

White lived up to his promise and has made a decision. Newell will get an opportunity through the Tuesday Night Contender Series (via Brett Okamoto):

Nick Newell will get a shot at a UFC contract. Per Dana White, he'll be offered a fight on the Tuesday Night Contender Series in June. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 26, 2018

Newell’s accomplishments in the sport of MMA are impressive for anyone, but it’s his condition that makes it even more fascinating. Newell is a congenital amputee, leaving him with a stump on his left forearm. Despite his condition, Newell has finished 11 of his 14 fallen opponents.

The inaugural Tuesday Night Contender Series took place in July 2017. The goal of the series is to give regional fighters a chance to earn a UFC contract. While a win doesn’t guarantee a spot on the roster, an impressive finish certainly will. Those who didn’t receive a contract on their first try have returned to earn it after another attempt.

Fighters such as Sean O’Malley and Karl Roberson have emerged from the series. Its first season ended on Aug. 29, but season two begins on June 12. Controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy will take on Brandon Sayles on night one. At this time it is unknown who Nick Newell’s opponent will be or the exact date of the fight.

Do you think Nick Newell will end up with a UFC contract?