Nick Newell Happy With “Clear Path” to The UFC

Nick Newell is grateful for a chance to prove he’s ready for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Newell made it clear that he wanted to fight under the world leader in mixed martial arts. With a 14-1 record and 11 finishes, his spot on the roster may have been secured under normal circumstances. The hesitation lies in the fact that “Notorious” is a congenital amputee. The condition impacts his left arm, where he has a stump.

Recently, Newell and his manager Ali Abdelaziz met with UFC president Dana White to discuss a possible contract offer. White gave Newell the opportunity to compete on his Contender Series. Newell accepted the offer.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Newell explained why being on the Contender Series excites him:

“I knew what I had to say, and [White] was very receptive and he listened. And obviously we discussed the issues that we might have and the backlash, and he just wanted to make sure that I was ready. And I’m ready. I have to do the Contender Series first, but I don’t mind taking the long road or the hard road. I’ve been doing that my whole life, so it’s not a big deal for me. If I have to win one more, if I have to win five more — it’s as long as I have a clear path. That’s all I asked for, a clear path to get there. And I have an opportunity to do that, so that’s what I’m happy about.”

Newell is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. The lone defeat in his career comes at the hands of 7th ranked UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje. “The Highlight” has praised Newell and said he deserves a contract. An impressive win on the Contender Series may just get him one.

