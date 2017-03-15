Nicolas Dalby Posts Statement on His UFC Release

Nicolas Dalby has addressed his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Dalby was last seen inside the Octagon back in Sept. 2016 against Peter Sobotta. He was defeated by unanimous decision. The loss put Dalby at 0-2-1 in his last three outings. As a result, the UFC decided to let Dalby go.
Dalby wasn’t alone in being dumped by the promotion. He joins the likes of Brandon Thatch, Li Jingliang, and seven other fighters.
The welterweight took to his Instagram account to respond to the release. He seems to be taking the news in stride:
“I received information that I’ve been cut from the UFC. Is it a bitter pill to swallow? Sure is. Fighting in the UFC is about as big as it gets in MMA. However I am immensely humbled by the love and support my fans, friends, family and girlfriend have showed me! And now it’s up to me to show the world that nobody puts Dalby in the corner. I’m a lover and a fighter. So now I’ll give my girlfriend a big kiss and go to the gym and train harder than I ever did before. I’ll be back. Stronger and more dangerous than ever!
Yours truly,
Nicolas”