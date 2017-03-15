Nicolas Dalby Posts Statement on His UFC Release

Nicolas Dalby has addressed his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Dalby was last seen inside the Octagon back in Sept. 2016 against Peter Sobotta. He was defeated by unanimous decision. The loss put Dalby at 0-2-1 in his last three outings. As a result, the UFC decided to let Dalby go.

Dalby wasn’t alone in being dumped by the promotion. He joins the likes of Brandon Thatch, Li Jingliang, and seven other fighters.

The welterweight took to his Instagram account to respond to the release. He seems to be taking the news in stride: