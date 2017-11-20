Nik Lentz Explains His Beef With American Top Team

Nik Lentz has revealed why his split from American Top Team (ATT) has become personal.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 18), Lentz took on Will Brooks inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. “The Carny” won the bout via second-round submission. This was a bit personal as Lentz was fighting a former teammate.

After the fight, Lentz challenged ATT coach Dan Lambert to a bet. Lentz said he can beat anyone ATT throws at him. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Carny” explained why things are a bit hostile between himself and ATT:

“This is one of the first times that I’ve had, like, a serious medical issue, and my old team threw it in my face. Like, ‘Hey, you’re running, you’re scared.’ Not one of them even messaged me to check on me or anything. And I have to admit that hurts. That’s supposed to be my family.”