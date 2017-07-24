Nik Lentz: ‘I Verbally Agreed to Fight Will Brooks on Oct. 7’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Nik Lentz
Image Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It looks like Nik Lentz and Will Brooks are set to clash this fall.

Lentz recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has verbally agreed to a bout with the former Bellator lightweight champion:

“I verbally agreed to fight Will Brooks, Oct 7 in Vegas. Just waiting on the contract! #UFC216 #UFC @UFC”

Adding fuel to the fire, Brooks revealed that training camp is underway.

In his last outing, Lentz suffered a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev back in February at UFC 208. Meanwhile, Brooks has lost two fights in a row and is 1-2 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Stick with MMANews.com for more details on this potential match-up.

