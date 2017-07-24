Nik Lentz: ‘I Verbally Agreed to Fight Will Brooks on Oct. 7’

It looks like Nik Lentz and Will Brooks are set to clash this fall.

Lentz recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has verbally agreed to a bout with the former Bellator lightweight champion:

“I verbally agreed to fight Will Brooks, Oct 7 in Vegas. Just waiting on the contract! #UFC216 #UFC @UFC”

Adding fuel to the fire, Brooks revealed that training camp is underway.

In his last outing, Lentz suffered a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev back in February at UFC 208. Meanwhile, Brooks has lost two fights in a row and is 1-2 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Stick with MMANews.com for more details on this potential match-up.