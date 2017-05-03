Nik Lentz on American Top Team Departure: ‘I Have a Lot of Issues’ With Them

Nik Lentz is no longer with American Top Team (ATT).

Lentz has had a five-year relationship with ATT, so the news has come as a bit of a surprise to many. Lentz has been in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since Sept. 2009. He’s earned a record of 11-5-1, 1 NC inside the Octagon.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Lentz insisted that he wasn’t looking for a new team while he was with ATT:

“I’m figuring them out as we speak. I didn’t go searching around in the shadows finding a new team before I left this one. That would not be very honorable … and I still place a lot of value in that.”

“The Carny” admitted that he was having significant problems with ATT, but he didn’t want to dive into details.

“I have a lot of issues with ATT obviously because I left, but you will have to find someone else for that dirt. I have no comment on ATT anymore, as I’m not a part of the team anymore.”