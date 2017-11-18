Nik Lentz on UFC Sydney: ‘I Wanted to Beat up Will Brooks’

Nik Lentz didn’t hesitate when offered a bout with Will Brooks.

Tonight (Nov. 18), Lentz will take on Brooks inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The bout will be featured on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of the UFC Fight Night 121 card.

The bout was initially set to go down at UFC 216, but Lentz pulled out due to an illness. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lentz said he’s happy to get a chance to take on “Ill Will:”

“I wanted to beat up Will Brooks. Second, it’s really not my fault I had those issues. The fact I had a week to try to figure out how to manage blood sugar and stuff, that’s not really a thing that I messed up. Now that I’ve got it figured out, now that I understand, I owe it to Will Brooks to reschedule the fight. If you say you’re going to fight somebody, and then whether it’s your fault or not you back out of it, you better sign up and do it again. I was all about it.”