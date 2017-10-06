Nik Lentz Pulled From UFC 216 Due to Medical Reasons

Nik Lentz is no longer competing on the UFC 216 card.

Lentz was supposed to meet former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s no longer going to be the case. Lentz has been removed from the card due to medical issues. It was going to be featured on the FXX portion of the event.

You can see the UFC’s statement below:

“Due to medical issues with Nik Lentz, his bout against Will Brooks at UFC 216 has been cancelled. The bout between Matt Schnell and Marco Beltran has been moved to the FX prelims, and UFC 216 will proceed as scheduled with 12 bouts.”