Nik Lentz States Body Wasn’t ‘Responding to Insulin,’ Which Resulted in UFC 216 Exit

The UFC 216 card lost a key piece Friday prior to weigh-ins, as a lightweight contest between Will Brooks and Nik Lentz was pulled.
While the UFC released a statement earlier in the day regarding the manner, Lentz proceeded to do the same, explaining his side of the decision.
#UFC #UFC216 pic.twitter.com/QQHXyfRvyI
— Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) October 7, 2017
Of course, not everybody was buying the excuse, namely Brooks. The former Bellator champion sounded off himself on social media:
There was no medical issues. Stop with this BS "medical issues" excuse. He quit and that's all it was. https://t.co/G2fOh9ALXt
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 6, 2017