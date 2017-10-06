Nik Lentz States Body Wasn’t ‘Responding to Insulin,’ Which Resulted in UFC 216 Exit

By
Dana Becker
-

The UFC 216 card lost a key piece Friday prior to weigh-ins, as a lightweight contest between Will Brooks and Nik Lentz was pulled.

While the UFC released a statement earlier in the day regarding the manner, Lentz proceeded to do the same, explaining his side of the decision.

Of course, not everybody was buying the excuse, namely Brooks. The former Bellator champion sounded off himself on social media:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR