Nikita Krylov Has Been Released From UFC Contract

Despite winning five of his last six bouts, Nikita Krylov is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

UFC officials have confirmed that Krylov has been released from the promotion. MMAJunkie.com brought word of the light heavyweight shakeup.

Krylov made his UFC debut back in Aug. 2013. He suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Soa Palelei in a heavyweight contest. After finishing Walt Harris in 25 seconds, Krylov moved down to the light heavyweight division.

Ovince Saint Preux welcomed “The Miner” to the 205-pound weight class. Krylov was submitted in the first round. He then went on a five-fight winning streak, finishing all of his opponents in that span.

It started with a TKO win over Cody Donovan back in July 2014. He’d go on to submit Stanislav Nedkov, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, and Francimar Barroso. His last victory was a head kick knockout over Ed Herman. The streak ended when Misha Cirkunov submitted him in the opening frame.

The fight between Krylov and Cirkunov was considered to be a pivotal bout for the future of the UFC’s light heavyweight division. Now, neither fighter is on the promotion’s roster. UFC President Dana White insists he isn’t interested in Cirkunov for “flaking out” on a deal.