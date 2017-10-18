Niko Gets New Opponent in Brazil

As originally announced by Combate and reported by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Niko Price (10-0) will now fight Vincente Luque (11-6-1) at UFC Fight Night 119 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The news comes after Price’s original opponent, Luan Chagas (15-2-1), was pulled from the card with a broken foot.
Neither men are a stranger to the finish. This fight comes just over two months after Niko Price finished Alan Jouban (15-6) in just over 100 seconds. Price has finished 9 of his 10 fights in his career, while Luque has finished all 11 of his wins.
It’s not often that a replacement fight is just as good as the orginal, but this one could be even better. Check out the rest of the card for next weekends Brazil card below and make sure to follow us for complete coverage for next weekends card.
MAIN CARD (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on FS1)
Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson
Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington
Pedro Munhoz vs. Rob Font
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jim Miller
Thiago Santos vs. Jack Hermansson
John Lineker vs. Marlon Vera
PRELIMS (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on FS2)
Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
Boston Salmon vs. Raoni Barcelos
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Jack Marshman
Elizeu Zaleski vs. Max Griffin
PRELIMS (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on UFC Fight Pass)
Hacran Dias vs. Jared Gordon
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jarred Brooks
Christian Colombo vs. Marcelo Golm