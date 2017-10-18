Niko Gets New Opponent in Brazil

As originally announced by Combate and reported by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Niko Price (10-0) will now fight Vincente Luque (11-6-1) at UFC Fight Night 119 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The news comes after Price’s original opponent, Luan Chagas (15-2-1), was pulled from the card with a broken foot.

Neither men are a stranger to the finish. This fight comes just over two months after Niko Price finished Alan Jouban (15-6) in just over 100 seconds. Price has finished 9 of his 10 fights in his career, while Luque has finished all 11 of his wins.

It’s not often that a replacement fight is just as good as the orginal, but this one could be even better. Check out the rest of the card for next weekends Brazil card below and make sure to follow us for complete coverage for next weekends card.

MAIN CARD (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on FS1)

Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson

Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington

Pedro Munhoz vs. Rob Font

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jim Miller

Thiago Santos vs. Jack Hermansson

John Lineker vs. Marlon Vera

PRELIMS (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on FS2)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Boston Salmon vs. Raoni Barcelos

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Jack Marshman

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Max Griffin

PRELIMS (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Hacran Dias vs. Jared Gordon

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jarred Brooks

Christian Colombo vs. Marcelo Golm