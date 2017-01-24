Niko Price Steps in to Fight Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night Houston

Alex Morono (13-3) has a new opponent for next month’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event.

UFC officials announced Niko Price (9-0) has filled in for an injured Sheldon Westcott. Price made his debut for the world leader in mixed martial arts (MMA) last month at UFC 207. He submitted Brandon Thatch in the first round.

Morono is on a seven-fight winning streak. After winning the LFC welterweight title against Derrick Krantz back in Dec. 2015, “The Great White” was offered a UFC deal. He edged Kyle Noke in a split decision win. Last month, he defeated James Moontasri by unanimous decision.

Before his UFC debut, “The Hybrid” was a mainstay at Fight Time Promotions. There, he won the Fight Time welterweight championship and had a couple of successful title defenses. We’ll soon find out which regional champion will reign supreme.

This UFC Fight Night Event is set to take place on Feb. 4 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The card falls on Super Bowl weekend. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung will make his return to face Dennis Bermudez, who has won two straight bouts.

Serving as the co-headliner will be a strawweight prospect and a seasoned veteran. Lobo Gym’s Alexa Grasso will compete against Team Curran’s Felice Herrig.

Former light heavyweight interim title contender Ovince Saint Preux will look to rebound from his knockout loss to Jimi Manuwa. His opponent will be Volkan Oezdemir. It’ll be Oezdemir’s UFC debut.

Lightweight James Vick will also look to make a bounce back. He suffered the first loss of his career when he was knocked out by Beneil Dariush. Standing in his way will be Abel Trujillo, who has only lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson inside the Octagon.

No. 5 ranked strawweight Jessica Andrade will finally meet Invicta FC 115-pound champion Angela Hill.