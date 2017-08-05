Niko Price Stuns Alan Jouban With First Round Knockout Win

By
Jose Munoz
-
December 30, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Niko Price reacts following his victory by submission against Brandon Thatch during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A welterweight match-up between Alan Jouban and Niko Price takes the main card next. Here’s how it played out:

Round 1:

Jouban starts things off with a nice body kick but Price fires back with a blitz. Price now pushes the action but Jouban once again regains Octagon control. Price lands a huge shot that wobbles Jouban badly and he finishes him off on the ground. It looked like the stoppage was a bit early, until Jouban got back to his feet and you could see how confused he was – thus making the ref’s decision a good one.

Official Result: Niko Price def. Alan Jouban via R1 TKO (punches, 1:44)

