Niko Price Stuns Alan Jouban With First Round Knockout Win

A welterweight match-up between Alan Jouban and Niko Price takes the main card next. Here’s how it played out:

Round 1:

Jouban starts things off with a nice body kick but Price fires back with a blitz. Price now pushes the action but Jouban once again regains Octagon control. Price lands a huge shot that wobbles Jouban badly and he finishes him off on the ground. It looked like the stoppage was a bit early, until Jouban got back to his feet and you could see how confused he was – thus making the ref’s decision a good one.

Official Result: Niko Price def. Alan Jouban via R1 TKO (punches, 1:44)