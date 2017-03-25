Nikolay Veretennikov Drops Clovis Hancock With Powerful Head Kick at LFA 7

Nikolay Veretennikov ended his fight with Clovis Hancock at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 7: Sanchez vs. Mai with a powerful head kick knockout.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 7: Sanchez vs. Mai took place last night in Houston, Texas. One of the highlights of the evening was Veretennikov’s impressive finish.

After both men had engaged in shots, Veretennikov belted an unprepared Hancock with a deft and powerful left kick to his head at the 2:21 mark of the third round, which dropped his opponent and effectively ended the fight then and there.

The winner (Nikolay Veretennikov) improved his professional MMA record to 4-2, while Hancock’s won tally slipped to 2-2.

Watch the brutal knockout, above.