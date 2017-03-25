Nikolay Veretennikov Drops Clovis Hancock With Powerful Head Kick at LFA 7

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Nikolay Veretennikov ended his fight with Clovis Hancock at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 7: Sanchez vs. Mai with a powerful head kick knockout.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 7: Sanchez vs. Mai took place last night in Houston, Texas. One of the highlights of the evening was Veretennikov’s impressive finish.

After both men had engaged in shots, Veretennikov belted an unprepared Hancock with a deft and powerful left kick to his head at the 2:21 mark of the third round, which dropped his opponent and effectively ended the fight then and there.

The winner (Nikolay Veretennikov) improved his professional MMA record to 4-2, while Hancock’s won tally slipped to 2-2.

Watch the brutal knockout, above.

LATEST NEWS

video

Boxing Legend “Sugar Ray” Leonard Gives Conor McGregor One Round Against Mayweather Jr.

0
"Sugar Ray" Leonard is the latest to give his two-cents on the prospect of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. super-fight.  Leonard, who is...

UFC Fight Night 112: Ex-Champion Carla Esparza Takes on Maryna Moroz in Oklahoma

0
The UFC’s first event in Oklahoma City in almost eight years has another fight in Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz. The UFC's inaugural 115-pound champion Carla Esparza,...
video

Nikolay Veretennikov Drops Clovis Hancock With Powerful Head Kick at LFA 7

0
Nikolay Veretennikov ended his fight with Clovis Hancock at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 7: Sanchez vs. Mai with a powerful head kick knockout. Legacy Fighting Alliance 7:...
video

UFC 210 Free Fight: Watch Chris Weidman Take on Vitor Belfort

0
Chris Weidman took on Vitor Belfort at UFC 187 in his fourth UFC middleweight title defence back in May 2015. Weidman is currently at...

Bellator 175: Fans Invited to Meet Fedor Emelianenko and Royce Gracie at Tailgate Party

0
Bellator 175's rematch between Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is set for March 31 in Chicago, Illinois. The promotion have announced that...