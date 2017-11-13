Nina Ansaroff Credits Girlfriend Amanda Nunes For UFC Norfolk Victory

Despite heading into last Saturday’s bout against Angela Hill as an underdog, Nina Ansaroff pulled off the biggest win of her career

For Ansaroff, she claims that seeing her girlfriend (UFC bantamweight champion) Amanda Nunes win against the odds was just the inspiration she needed when approaching the contest (via MMAJunkie):

“I love when I’m the underdog,” Ansaroff told MMAjunkie after her victory. “I’m used to Amanda all the time as the champion being the underdog, so it’s just a little bit more motivation to get the job done. I use it for the energy in the fight then laugh about it after.”

Ansaroff got the job done over the course of three rounds and was happy to get stuck in. In fact, she enjoyed it:

“It’s exactly what I figured it was going to go,” Ansaroff said. “I’m not one to back down from a brawl. I got caught up in it a little more than I should have. I should have not played her game so much, but sometimes I get caught up in it because it’s fun. It was a good fight, and it went the way it went.”