Nina Ansaroff Says Amanda Nunes Trained Harder to Shut Critics up

Amanda Nunes’ girlfriend feels confident that the women’s bantamweight champion will silence the doubters.

Tonight (Sept. 9), Nunes will defend her 135-pound gold against Valentina Shevchenko. The two were set to do battle back in June. “The Lioness” pulled out due to complications from sinusitis.

This drew criticism from fans because Nunes weighed in the day before and the fight was all but official. Ansaroff told MMAJunkie.com that there was added motivation in camp to prove the critics wrong:

“There were a lot of negative comments after her fight. She didn’t really look into them – I did. I never mentioned them to her, but in passing, I would make sure we trained a little extra hard, just to shut every one up. People don’t respect the sport as much as they should. The fans are very iffy in this sport, which his just unfortunate.”