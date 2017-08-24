Nina Ansaroff Talks Amanda Nunes’ Medical Issues Before UFC 213

Amanda Nunes’ girlfriend Nina Ansaroff is speaking out on the women’s bantamweight champion’s medical issues before UFC 213.

Nunes was scheduled to defend her 135-pound gold last month, but sinusitis canceled those plans. She was going to do battle with Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes was criticized by UFC President Dana White for not competing despite being cleared by doctors.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Ansaroff talked about her girlfriend’s issues:

“We went to the doctor and they did all these blood exams, all these exams, and then they released her and said she was cleared. She still didn’t look ok, she still didn’t have an appetite. She didn’t sleep that night, her heartbeat was over 100. Something wasn’t right.”

Despite discovering some build up in Nunes’ sinuses, UFC doctors cleared her anyway. This didn’t sit well with “The Lioness.”

“The next morning we went back to the hospital and they did the CAT scan of her lungs, her abdomen, and they did the CAT scan of her sinuses, and the doctor was like ‘oh, there’s a little build up there,’ but the UFC doctor cleared her. In my head, I’m just like, ‘ok, well, cleared can mean many things.’”

“Bullet” and Nunes will compete on Sept. 9 at UFC 215.