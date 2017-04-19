No Conor McGregor for Demetrious Johnson, Instead Potential Seattle Fight

By
Dana Becker
-
0

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson made it known that for the right price, he would move up for a bout with Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White, though, has other plans for “Mighty Mouse.”

Coming off a 10th consecutive title defense, White wants Johnson to attempt to set the UFC record in Seattle. He last fought in Washington back in 2013, submitting John Moraga in the fifth round.

Talking with TMZ Sports in New York City recently, White discussed Johnson, Rose Namajunas and working on putting together Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

