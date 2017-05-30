No Punishment Handed Down to Michael Chiesa, Kevin Lee

Despite coming to blows during a pre-fight press conference recently, neither Michael Chiesa or Kevin Lee will face punishment from the Oklahoma Athletic Commission.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, the commission will not fine or suspend either Chiesa or Lee because they are not licensed by them at the moment.

“However if they are disciplined and placed on suspension by another Commission, we will honor that suspension,” OAC executive director Joe Miller said.

During the UFC Summer Kickoff press conference in Dallas, Lee brought up Chiesa’s mother, and the former Ultimate Fighter winner went charging after Lee. The two were stopped by security, but strikes did appear to land.

Chiesa and Lee headline UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25 from Oklahoma City.