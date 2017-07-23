No Time Like Present for Chris Weidman-Anderson Silva III

I understand that Anderson Silva has reached out about a potential rematch with Nick Diaz.

But that is not the fight to make.

With the UFC targeting a fall return to Madison Square Garden in New York City, how about a third meeting between “The Spider” and Chris Weidman instead?

First, a quick disclaimer: if the UFC brass approaches Weidman about facing Michael Bisping for the belt, there is no reason at all for him to turn that down.

Now you might be saying, but Weidman already owns two impressive wins over Silva. Why would he need a third?

For starters, the name “Anderson Silva” still resonates with not just MMA fans, but sports fans in general. When Weidman first defeated the Brazilian for the title all the way back in 2013, it sent shock waves. When he followed that up with a second finish, he cemented his place in the history books.

Weidman choked out Kelvin Gastelum on Saturday night in the main event of UFC on FOX 25, snapping a three-fight losing skid for “The All-American.”

In terms of what to do next with Weidman, a fight with Silva also makes some sense.

The 42-year-old Silva picked up his first official win since 2012 by defeating Derek Brunson this past February. He had a decision win over Diaz from 2015 overturned due to a failed drug test.

Plus, much of the middleweight division is either injured, tied up with bouts or coming off recent fights.

And outside of winning the title back, how much of a resume boost would holding three career wins over Silva mean for Weidman? Plenty.