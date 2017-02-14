Conor McGregor Will Fight MMA Bout Next, Not Floyd Mayweather Jr According to Top Journalist

By
Adam Haynes
-
1

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports thrashes reports of Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather claiming that there is absolutely no truth to a fight between the two.

Monday’s reports which suggested that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather were on their way to the squared-circle following contractual agreements are not to be believed, according to Mannix, who is a Senior Writer at Yahoo Sports.

Mannix claims that McGregor is aware that a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. will not happen, but is using the publicity as a tool in negotiations with UFC President Dana White, prior to his return to the octagon.

Mannix asserts that his source is involved in the contractual process and that “The Notorious” is harnassing the publicity surrounding the potential boxing bout to attain better financial terms with the UFC.

While the obtaining of a boxing licence, plus a seemingly unending saga appear to favor a bout being arranged between the Irishman and Mayweather, it would be no great surprise for someone of McGregor’s nous to be stringing us all along in order to further feather a nest for his future.

Time will reveal all…

