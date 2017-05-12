Noah Ali Hopes to Ditch Tentative Habits Going Into Jesse Brock Fight (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Noah Ali
Image via Noah Ali's Facebook page

Noah Ali is ready to loosen up for his bout tonight (May 12) against Jesse Brock.

Ali will extend his winning streak to four if he can defeat Brock inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho for Front Street Fights 12. It’ll be Ali’s first fight in the United States.

MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson had a chance to speak with “The Chosen Defender” before the big title bout. Ali admitted that he can be a bit tentative in fights and he’d like to put a stop to that:

“I think that was more because of my concussion, but another part of it is just being really tense. I think it’s because I treat it too much like a street fight. Like maybe the guy’s gonna pull out a knife and I’m really tense. I just gotta go in there and do my thing and just go in and have a great fight.”

As far as Brock goes, Ali knows he’s dealing with a seasoned veteran. Having said that, he feels his preparation will lead him to victory.

“I know he’s a veteran, he’s been fighting for a long time. He fought ‘Mighty Mouse’ before he was in the UFC. He also fought Donald Cerrone, which is pretty crazy because he’s a 125 (pounder). His striking’s okay, nothing too special. He’s got some really strong wrestling. We train to fight wrestlers all the time. I just expect him to come in, throw some big leg kicks, try to take me down. I’m just gonna get back up and make him pay.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

