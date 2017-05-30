Nordine Taleb on UFC Fight Night 109 Bout: ‘I’m Not Satisfied, But It’s a W’

Nordine Taleb isn’t thrilled with how his last bout played out, but he’ll take the win.

Taleb competed this past Sunday (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. He took a unanimous decision win over Oliver Enkamp. It was his first victory since March 2016.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Taleb said the win wasn’t as pretty as he thought it would be (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He was kind of not easy to fight. It’s because he was kind of a sloppy, awkward, and long, flexible guy. It’s really not easy to manage against a guy like that. And he was making his debut against a very tough opponent, I would say. He wanted to do the most of it, I think. I’m not satisfied, but it’s a W.”

Taleb made it clear that he wants to fight ranked competition in his next outing.

“I did this fight to save the night in Stockholm, to give a good show for the fans. Because I was going nowhere fighting Enkamp. Nothing against the guy. He’s a brave little kid, but I was going nowhere fighting this guy. But, at this point of the training camp, I invested in myself. I moved to Thailand. I had a lot of spendings. I moved down my coaches and stuff. I had to fight and have the paycheck to – I’m moving on. I know I didn’t move on the rankings, but I want to move up.”