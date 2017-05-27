Norman Parke Suffers Finger Bite During KSW 39 Title Fight

KSW 39 set an attendance record in Warsaw, Poland earlier today. Featuring five title fights and a champion vs. champion main event, the card drew in over 56,000 fans, beating UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia in 2015. That’s great news for KSW. What was not so great for one of the fighters on the card, Norman Parke, was having his finger bitten.

During his lightweight title fight.

Parke (23–6–1) was engaged in a grappling exchange with KSW lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot when the incident occurred. Initially there was some confusion as to what exactly happened. Alongside the fence, Parke appeared to be speaking to the ref. The ref then separated the fighters, only for Parke to turn and angrily shove Gamrot away.

Adding to confusion was the fact that the two had a bit of a shoving match at the weigh-ins a day earlier.

However, replay appears to show that former UFC fighter Parke was upset over Gamrot biting his finger.

Wow, looks like Gamrot DID bite Parke's finger haha pic.twitter.com/nxPqMtAX97 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 27, 2017

The ref did not appear to see or take a point for the infraction, though he did stop the action briefly. Parke would go on to lose a unanimous decision to Gamrot. That broke the two fight win streak the Northern Irish fighter had amassed since parting ways with the UFC.