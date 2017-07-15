‘Notorious,’ a Film About Conor McGregor Coming Soon from Universal Pictures

If you thought you’d seen enough of Conor McGregor, prepare for more.

In the midst of his World Tour with Floyd Mayweather, Universal Pictures announced plans for “Notorious,” a film about the life and career of the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

Coming Soon – The official story of the unstoppable rise of @thenotoriousMMA Conor McGregor.

Coming Soon – The official story of the unstoppable rise of @thenotoriousMMA Conor McGregor.

No release date for the documentary is known, but the film’s tagline states: “If you want it all, you have to fight for it.”

McGregor meets Mayweather on August 26 from Las Vegas in a boxing match. The two stole headlines all over the world recently with tour stops in Los Angeles, New York and London.