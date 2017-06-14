NSAC Approves August 26 Date for Mayweather Promotions Boxing Event

Jay Anderson
Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Talk of a boxing super fight between the retired Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor just won’t seem to go away.

Now, just days after a date of August 26 was penciled in for the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has added fuel to the fire. The commission confirmed they’ve approved the date for Mayweather Promotions.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to relay the news earlier today, noting confirmation from chairman Anthony Marnell.

Of course, there are no details as to exactly who will be on the August 26 card. The event also involves Showtime. No mention of the UFC or McGregor was made. Mayweather Promotions has put on a number of shows, and recently closed a deal with two-time British Olympian Savannah Marshall.

However, given a recent tweet from McGregor that some big news was coming, most are speculating that the date could be linked to the anticipated fight between the two.

