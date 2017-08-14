NSAC ‘Considering’ Conor McGregor Judge Appeal

By
Adam Haynes
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Noah K. Murray of USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has confirmed that they are reviewing a request from Conor McGregor to appoint an “International Judge”

McGregor and Mayweather have also requested that they are granted clearance to fight using 8oz gloves on Aug. 26, despite the junior middleweight threshold dictating 10oz gloves are mandatory in all cases.

The Commission will reconvene on Aug. 16 this week to consider the request to use smaller gloves and will also discuss the UFC lightweight champion’s plea for an “International judge” to be included on the three man team overseeing the scoring of the bout:

“The McGregor camp has requested an international judge. We will see if we think that’s fair, and we will take it into consideration,” NSAC Director Bob Bennett told Sky Sports. “We try to be flexible and adaptable. We’re customer service orientated.”

Bennett also confirmed that the McGregor camp have not requested an International referee:

“No, we haven’t received a request for an international ref,” he said. “We have a number of highly-qualified referees that have worked in Vegas on mega-fights. We have a pool of competent and qualified referees.I’m in the process of concluding my research into who I think the officials should be,” Bennett added.

“The referee that is approved will have a proven track record of working on high-profile fights, and a proven record of being consistent under pressure. He will be a world-class referee.”

