Nurmagomedov Calls For Bout With McGregor in December

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Image Credit: Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov is eyeing a December showdown with Conor McGregor.

McGregor is coming off a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. It was the first boxing bout in the fighting career of “Notorious.” Many expect him to be back inside the Octagon to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov went on Instagram to show his interest in welcoming McGregor back to the UFC:

“Let’s Go. Why not. I think December is the perfect date for this fight, besides, he himself said that he wants a fight with me after Mayweather.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov Calls For Bout With McGregor in December

Khabib Nurmagomedov is eyeing a December showdown with Conor McGregor. McGregor is coming off a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing...
Artem Lobovvideo

Artem Lobob Says McGregor vs. Mayweather Was ‘Very Even’

Artem Lobov believes Conor McGregor had victory in his grasp against Floyd Mayweather. Last night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather did battle inside the T-Mobile...
Dana Whitevideo

Dana White Says McGregor-Mayweather Wasn’t The Fight he Expected

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is happy with Conor McGregor's performance against Floyd Mayweather. Last night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather threw leather...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi: Mayweather Used Tactical Brilliance Against McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi has reacted to Floyd Mayweather's victory over Conor McGregor. Malignaggi, who commentated the bout on Showtime and briefly sparred with McGregor, believes McGregor's...
video

Leonard Ellerbe Believes Conor McGregor Has a Future in Boxing

Many in the boxing community were impressed with the efforts of Conor McGregor in lasting almost ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  Among...
Load more