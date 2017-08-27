Nurmagomedov Calls For Bout With McGregor in December

Khabib Nurmagomedov is eyeing a December showdown with Conor McGregor.

McGregor is coming off a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. It was the first boxing bout in the fighting career of “Notorious.” Many expect him to be back inside the Octagon to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov went on Instagram to show his interest in welcoming McGregor back to the UFC:

“Let’s Go. Why not. I think December is the perfect date for this fight, besides, he himself said that he wants a fight with me after Mayweather.”