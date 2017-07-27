Nutritionist on Weight Cut: Daniel Cormier is a Lean Guy Right Now

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Daniel Cormier’s nutritionist says the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder is in peak shape.

This Saturday night (July 29), “DC” defends his gold against Jon Jones. The title bout takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California in the main event of UFC 214. One of the stories going into the fight has been Cormier’s weight.

After the “towel gate” controversy at the UFC 210 weigh-ins, many have wondered if Cormier would have weight cutting issues leading up to his third title defense.

His nutritionist Tyler Minton talked about Cormier’s preparation this go-round (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s really lean right now. He really is. He’s got abs showing. He’s a lean guy right now. He looks amazing. Daniel Cormier has a lot of muscle mass — he’s a muscular dude. He’s a stud athlete. You remove mixed martial arts, he’s just an athlete.”

During a recent media session, Cormier revealed how much weight he has left to cut:

Minton suggested that there may be added motivation for Cormier to stay on target due to his long-awaited rematch with a heated rival.

“I think that knowing that your arch-nemesis is who you have to face, I think that gives you a motivation that nothing else can give you.”

