NYSAC Makes Rule Changes to Weigh-Ins Following Daniel Cormier’s ‘Towel Trick’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Daniel Cormier NYSAC
Image Credit: MMAFightingonSBN

There are some changes being made to weigh-ins under the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

Taking the “fool me once, shame on me” approach, the NYSAC is preventing fighters from holding onto any objects while being weighed. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier grabbed hold of a towel on his second weigh-in attempt before his UFC 210 bout.

Cormier had weighed in at 206.2 pounds, which is over the championship limit by 1.2 pounds. He miraculously hit the 205-pound mark on his second attempt. Many felt Cormier’s towel grab is what got him to make weight.

The NYSAC is laying down the ban hammer on these “tactics” (via MMAFighting.com):

“When on the scale, the combatant shall stand still with his or her feet flat upon the scale and shall not make physical contact with any person or object other than the scale. No other person shall touch the scale when a combatant is in the act of weighing in. While on the scale, the combatant shall follow any direction issued by the commission.”

It’s also noted that fighters could face disciplinary actions if they disobey the new rules. On top of that, should a fighter weigh in improperly, they’ll be asked to step on the scale again.

“In the discretion of the commission, a combatant may be directed to immediately retake the scale to ensure that the combatant’s weight was accurately assessed.”

Do you like the new rule changes? Head to the comment section and let us know.

