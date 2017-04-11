NYSAC Says Video Evidence Was Legal For UFC 210 Co-Main Event

Chris Weidman shouldn’t expect a hand from the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) in the UFC 210 controversy.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder took on Gegard Mousasi this past Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Weidman looked to avoid his third straight loss, which is a far cry from his days as the 185-pound champion.

In the bout, Mousasi landed a knee to the head that was initially deemed illegal due to Weidman’s hands being on the mat. Upon replay, the knee was deemed legal as Weidman’s hands appeared to be lifted before the knee landed. Replays were thought of to be disallowed in the state of New York.

The NYSAC released a statement saying the use of a replay during UFC 210 was legal (via MMAFighting.com):