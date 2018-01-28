Octagon Invades Perth for UFC 221: Rockhold vs. Romero

The next major UFC event will see the Octagon head to Perth, Western Australia for the first time, as Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero square off at UFC 221.

Rockhold and Romero will meet for the interim middleweight title after current champion Robert Whittaker was forced to the sidelines with a staph infection.

Along with Rockhold-Romero, Mark Hunt meets Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa takes on Cyril Asker in heavyweight bouts.

Rounding out the main card will be Jake Matthews vs. Li Jingliang and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

• Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim UFC middleweight title

• Heavyweight: Mark Hunt vs. Curtis Blaydes

• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Cyril Asker

• Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Li Jingliang

• Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

• Lightweight: Damien Brown vs. Dong Hyun Kim

• Middleweight: Rob Wilkinson vs. Israel Adesanya

• Lightweight: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Alexander Volkanovski

• Flyweight: Ben Nguyen vs. Jussier Formiga

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

• Lightweight: Mizuto Hirota vs. Ross Pearson

• Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

• Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Daichi Abe