Odds: Cris Cyborg is Betting Favorite in Title Bout With Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg has opened up as a strong favorite in her title defense against Holly Holm.

Yesterday (Nov. 16), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a women’s featherweight title clash between champion Cyborg and Holm. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 219 on Dec. 30.

Mixed martial arts oddsmaker Joey Oddessa wasted little time posting the odds of the title clash. Cyborg currently stands as a -400 favorite, with Holm as a +300 underdog. Betting $100 on Cyborg will net you a profit of $25 if she wins. Those who bet $100 on Holm will receive a $300 profit if she pulls off the upset.

