Odds Favor Jon Jones Over Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones is already a betting favorite over Brock Lesnar in a bout that hasn’t even materialized.

Oddsmakers are known for stirring the pot early. Long before Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather came to fruition, the betting odds rolled in. A potential clash between Jones and Lesnar is now getting that same treatment.

The buzz can be traced back to UFC 214. Jones had just finished Daniel Cormier in the third round to once again claim the UFC light heavyweight title. After the bout, Jones called out Lesnar. Shortly after, Jones popped for turinabol and the bout result was changed to a No Contest.

While Jones must face the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) once again, Lesnar has his own anti-doping punishment to wrap up. Lesnar returned to action back at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt. Lesnar initially earned a unanimous decision victory, but he too failed his drug test and the result was overturned.

On that same card, Jones was set to headline against Cormier. “Bones” popped for the first time in his career and blamed male enhancement pills. He is using the tainted supplement argument once again to explain his UFC 214 flag.

While it could be a while before Jones vs. Lesnar becomes a reality, that hasn’t stopped Bovada from release early odds. Jones sits as a -350 favorite, while Lesnar is an underdog at +260.

Lesnar is currently under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He is still the company’s Universal Champion. There were reports that Lesnar signed a new WWE deal following WrestleMania, which would allow him to compete in at least one UFC bout. Other reports claim that Lesnar’s deal ends in the summer time, yet he may not be booked for WWE Summerslam. Time will tell what is actually the case.

If Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar were to happen, who would you give the edge to?