Odds For Next Opponent of Conor McGregor Released

Although Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s historic bout is still yet to happen, anticipation on what’s next for the Irishman continues to grow

Obvious names feature on the list of likely opponents, which is topped by Floyd Mayweather in what would be the most likely occurrence of a rematch between both men (according to odds makers Betway):

Conor McGregor next fight:

Floyd Mayweather Jr 5/2 Nate Diaz 7/2 Tony Ferguson 7/2 Kevin Lee 11/2 Khabib Nurmagomedov 5/1 Paulie Malignaggi 12/1 Gennady Golovkin 20/1 Jose Aldo 40/1 Saul Alvarez 40/1 Amir Khan 50/1

“There may be no rematch clause, but it’s hard to imagine Mayweather not accepting a second fight with McGregor if the Irishman pulls off an upset on Saturday night. Mayweather has also dropped hints of stepping into the Octagon to fight McGregor, and we’re 5/2 for the Irishman to face off against Money for a second time in his next fight. A trilogy fight against old enemy Nate Diaz could be on the cards at 7/2, whilst Notorious is unlikely to entertain a fight with former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi at 12/1,” Alan Alger of Betway told the Irish Mirror.