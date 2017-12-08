Odds: Robert Whittaker is Slight Betting Favorite in Title Bout With Luke Rockhold

Robert Whittaker has opened up as a slight favorite in his title defense against Luke Rockhold.

Last night (Dec. 7), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that Georges St-Pierre vacated the middleweight title. As a result, former interim champion Whittaker is now recognized as the undisputed title holder. He’ll make his first defense against Rockhold at UFC 221 on Feb. 11, 2018.

Mixed martial arts journalist Brett Okamoto wasted little time reporting the early odds of the title clash via MMAOddsBreaker. Whittaker currently stands as a -125 favorite, with Rockhold as a -105 underdog. You can see Okamoto’s tweet below:

Robert Whittaker will open a slight -125 betting favorite over Luke Rockhold (-105) at UFC 221, according to https://t.co/qZp1ejgvMo. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 8, 2017

