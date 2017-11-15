Odds: Tyron Woodley is Betting Favorite in Potential Bout With Nate Diaz

If Tyron Woodley does take on Nate Diaz, he’ll go into the fight as the betting favorite barring a huge shift.

Yesterday (Nov. 14), rumors swirled claiming that Woodley is in negotiations to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Diaz at UFC 219 on Dec. 30. Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com later confirmed that Diaz is preparing for a fight, but he didn’t know who his opponent would be.

Bovada wasted little time posting the odds of the potential title clash. Woodley currently stands as a -260 favorite, with Diaz as a +200 underdog. As of this writing, the bout has not been made official.

Stick with MMANews.com for the latest updates on UFC 219.