Official: Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw Confirmed For UFC 217

The time for talk with Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw is almost up.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has officially announced a bantamweight title bout for UFC 217. Garbrandt will defend his 135-pound gold against Dillashaw. The bout will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4.

UFC’s Instagram account broke the news:

It's finally coming down!!! @Cody_NoLove vs @TJDillashaw at #UFC217 🎟🎟 Sept. 15 A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

This will be Garbrandt’s first bantamweight title defense. He won the championship by unanimous decision back in Dec. 2016. He turned in a masterful performance against Dominick Cruz.

Dillashaw once reigned as the bantamweight king. After stunning Renan Barao to capture the title, Dillashaw successfully defend his gold twice. He lost the championship to Cruz via split decision.