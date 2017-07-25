Official Trailer for Conor McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ Revealed

The first trailer for “Notorious,” the documentary chronicling Conor McGregor’s UFC career, has been released.

With the backing of Universal Pictures, the film is expected to be released in either late 2017 or early 2018.

Over the past four years, footage has been compiled for the movie, which follows McGregor as he debuts in the UFC and works his way to the top with wins over Eddie Alvarez, Nate Diaz and his impending boxing match next month with Floyd Mayweather.

There is already a website up devoted to the film.