Oluwale Bamgbose: ‘I Believe More African Fighters Will be in The UFC’

Oluwale Bamgbose is confident that a bevy of African fighters will make their way to the big show.

Bamgbose is a middleweight competing under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He’s scheduled to fight Paulo Borrachinha inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3 for UFC 212.

“The Holy War Angel” represents West Africa, as he is Nigerian. During his recent appearance on the “Top Turtle MMA Podcast,” Bamgbose said he believes more Africa fighters will be UFC bound (via Flo Combat):

“I believe that more and more African fighters will be in the UFC. It all relates to how they’re being trained, who’s training them, how serious they are taking their careers and the resources that are available to them.”

Bamgbose hopes he gets to a point where he can be someone that brings in more African fighters to the UFC. To him, being a pioneer for mixed martial arts in Africa is what he was meant to do.

“Eventually, that is what I’d like to be; God-willing, I’d be the UFC’s point person for recruiting African talent. Also being one of the pioneers bringing MMA, MMA facilities and everything that MMA is into–specifically Nigeria and hopefully infiltrating to Africa as a whole. I know that’s my legacy and my destiny.”