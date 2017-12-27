Oluwale Bamgbose Rips Into UFC, Dana White Following Release

Oluwale Bamgbose is no longer with the UFC.

And that means the veteran fighter can say whatever he wants about his former employers on social media.

And you better believe the 30-year-old Bamgbose did that.

“So its official I am no longer apart of the UFC organization,” Bamgbose wrote. “Not gonna lie, I feel out of love for it for obvious reasons. One being a target of unfair treatment multiple times and 2nd the organization not taking care of its fighters financially.

“Dana White (expletive) U!”

Bamgbose has lost his last three fights, including a knockout defeat at the hands of Alessio Di Chirico earlier this month at UFC on FOX 26. He also fell to Paulo Costa and Cezar Ferreira since earning a knockout victory of his own in 2016 vs. Daniel Sarafian.

He was signed by the UFC in 2015 after winning his first five pro fights. Bamgbose dropped his debut to Uriah Hall via TKO.