Oluwale Bamgbose Says Chris Weidman is Narcissistic & Selfish

Oluwale Bamgbose isn’t very fond of Chris Weidman.

Bamgbose is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight, who is looking to make some changes to his game after going 6-3. Born in The Bronx, New York Bamgbose had been looking for elite training partners in the city.

He turned to Weidman for help. The “All-American” is a former UFC 185-pound champion, so going to him seemed like a no-brainer for Bamgbose. He told Bloody Elbow that he wouldn’t be more wrong:

“After the five minutes was up, I told Chris, ‘I already rolled with Gian. Would you like to roll?’ And he goes, ‘Nah, man, my neck and my back.’ And I was like, ‘Your neck and your back? What?’ Why didn’t this guy tell me that Tuesday or the Tuesday before, or maybe when he saw me in the parking lot the Tuesday I was there?”

“The Holy War Angel” went on to question Weidman’s family image.

“I wanted people to get the real version of who I believe this guy is. You see this family-oriented guy and all this other stuff. But in my opinion, he’s selfish, he’s narcissistic, and he’s rude. And that’s the Chris Weidman I met and know now.”