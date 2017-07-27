Oluwale Bamgbose Says Chris Weidman is Narcissistic & Selfish

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Oluwale Bamgbose
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Oluwale Bamgbose isn’t very fond of Chris Weidman.

Bamgbose is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight, who is looking to make some changes to his game after going 6-3. Born in The Bronx, New York Bamgbose had been looking for elite training partners in the city.

He turned to Weidman for help. The “All-American” is a former UFC 185-pound champion, so going to him seemed like a no-brainer for Bamgbose. He told Bloody Elbow that he wouldn’t be more wrong:

“After the five minutes was up, I told Chris, ‘I already rolled with Gian. Would you like to roll?’ And he goes, ‘Nah, man, my neck and my back.’ And I was like, ‘Your neck and your back? What?’ Why didn’t this guy tell me that Tuesday or the Tuesday before, or maybe when he saw me in the parking lot the Tuesday I was there?”

“The Holy War Angel” went on to question Weidman’s family image.

“I wanted people to get the real version of who I believe this guy is. You see this family-oriented guy and all this other stuff. But in my opinion, he’s selfish, he’s narcissistic, and he’s rude. And that’s the Chris Weidman I met and know now.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Oluwale Bamgbose

Oluwale Bamgbose Says Chris Weidman is Narcissistic & Selfish

0
Oluwale Bamgbose isn't very fond of Chris Weidman. Bamgbose is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight, who is looking to make some changes to his...
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger Wants to ‘Prove a Lot of People Wrong’ at UFC 214

0
Tonya Evinger has her doubters, but she's looking to prove all of them wrong. This Saturday night (July 29), Evinger will compete for the vacant...
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen Thinks Jon Jones Easily Beats Cormier in Rematch

0
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will become a champion once again this Saturday night (July 29). Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting...
Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Out to Make Daniel Cormier Cry Again at UFC 214

0
Daniel Cormier's tears are music to Jon Jones' ears. Jones and Cormier will finally have their rematch this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda...
video

Claudia Gadelha-Jessica Andrade Targeted for UFC Fight Night 117: Japan

0
UFC strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade made it known on social media that they are interested in squaring off. And UFC officials took...
Load more