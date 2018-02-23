Olympic Champion Kyle Snyder Ready to Help McGregor Prepare for Khabib

If Conor McGregor is going to have to prepare for a showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov, he just got an offer from Olympic champion Kyle Snyder to help him get ready

Conor McGregor promises he’s going to fight again and if his return is against Khabib Nurmagomedov, he may have just landed the best possible training partner to help him get ready.

Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Champion Kyle Snyder extended an offer to McGregor via Twitter to help him prepare for a potential showdown against Nurmagomedov, who is best known for his wrestling and vicious ground and pound attack.

While it’s unclear who McGregor may face when he finally books his next fight in the UFC, if he draws Nurmagomedov there may not be a better person on the planet to get him prepared than Snyder.

“If you are ever going to fight Khabib, let me know,” Snyder wrote in a message to McGregor on Thursday night. “We can work on techniques to defend all of his takedown attempts. Best of luck.”

Snyder, who is currently preparing for the upcoming Big 10 Championships ahead of the NCAA Wrestling Championships as part of his senior season at The Ohio State University, is arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound freestyle wrestler in the world right now.

Snyder has also flirted with a future in mixed martial arts after attending a pair of events — UFC 203 in Cleveland and UFC 207 in Las Vegas — and admitting that a future in fighting interested him.

“They put on a great show, it’s really exciting,” Snyder said about the UFC last year. “I think it’s something that I could excel in. I haven’t done much boxing or jiu-jitsu or striking or stuff like that but I think that I could pick it up pretty quickly. The crowd and the way they made the whole thing a big show was just exciting for me.

“It’s something that I want to do.”

It’s tough to imagine McGregor could find a better coach or training partner volunteering to help him get ready for a potential showdown with Nurmagomedov than working with someone at the level of Snyder. Throughout his pursuit of Olympic gold and World Championships, Snyder has faced off with some of the most elite wrestlers in the world from Russia so it’s likely he could help McGregor prepare well to face a ferocious takedown artist as good as Nurmagomedov.

First things first, McGregor has to actually book his return fight to the UFC and at this time there’s still no clear indication when that might happen.

