Omari Akhmedov-Abdul Razak Alhassan Completes UFC Fight Night 109: Sweden

Welterweights Omari Akhmedov and Abdul Razak Alhassan have been officially announced as the final bout for UFC Fight Night 109.

The event takes place May 28 from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. After early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, the rest of the card will air on FOX Sports 1.

Akhmedov (16-4) has gone 4-3 over a seven-fight UFC run. The 29-year-old spoiled Kyle Noke’s retirement fight this past November to get above .500.

Alhassan (7-0) won his Octagon debut. All seven Alhassan’s wins have been first round knockout finishes, including vs. Charlie Ward at UFC Fight Night 99.

UFC Fight Night 109 features Alexander Gustafsson against Glover Teixeira in the main event.

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

Misha Cirkunov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta

Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Emil Meek vs. Nordine Taleb

Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson



PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak

Jessin Ayari vs. Darren Till

Chris Camozzi vs. Trevor Smith

Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Joaquim Silva vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Damir Hadzovic vs. Marcin Held

Christian Colombo vs. Damian Grabowski