Omari Akhmedov-Abdul Razak Alhassan Completes UFC Fight Night 109: Sweden

Dana Becker
Welterweights Omari Akhmedov and Abdul Razak Alhassan have been officially announced as the final bout for UFC Fight Night 109.

The event takes place May 28 from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. After early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, the rest of the card will air on FOX Sports 1.

Akhmedov (16-4) has gone 4-3 over a seven-fight UFC run. The 29-year-old spoiled Kyle Noke’s retirement fight this past November to get above .500.

Alhassan (7-0) won his Octagon debut. All seven Alhassan’s wins have been first round knockout finishes, including vs. Charlie Ward at UFC Fight Night 99.

UFC Fight Night 109 features Alexander Gustafsson against Glover Teixeira in the main event.

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira
Misha Cirkunov vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta
Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Emil Meek vs. Nordine Taleb
Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak
Jessin Ayari vs. Darren Till
Chris Camozzi vs. Trevor Smith
Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Joaquim Silva vs. Mairbek Taisumov
Damir Hadzovic vs. Marcin Held
Christian Colombo vs. Damian Grabowski

