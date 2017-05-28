Omari Akhmedov Edges Out Abdul Razak Alhassan With Split Decision

Welterweight action continues from Stockholm, Sweden at UFC Fight Night 109, as Omari Akhmedov takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan inside the Octagon now:

Round 1:

Akhmedov immediately gets the fight to the ground and pressures Alhassan against the cage. Alhassan stands up but is still pressured against the fence. They break up and we’re striking again. Alhassan goes for a high kick that misses and is taken down right after.

Akhmedov advances to half guard but is pushed off by Alhassan and they stand up. Both men attempt to throw strikes but nothing much is landing for either of them. Some missed low kicks from Alhassan but he connects on a body kick.

Both men hit each other with some hard shots and Alhassan lands a nice uppercut to end the round.

Round 2:

More hard shots from both men but it’s Alhassan who is pressing the action so far. Alhassan seems to land a couple of big shots which force Akhmedov to take him down. Alhassan is able to get back to his feet and eats an overhand right from Akhmedov. Akhmedov again gets the takedown and has Alhassan against the cage.

They stand back up again and continue to stick each other with hard shots. Akhmedov again is able to get the takedown and assume top control. The round ends with Akhmedov throwing elbows from the top.

Round 3:

A tentative striking game between the pair opens the third round before Akhmedov goes in for the takedown, but Alhassan flips him and stands back up. Alhassan begins to land some big shots but Akhmedov is still standing tall.

Akhmedov gets the takedown and is in full mount, throwing down elbows. Alhassan doesn’t try and get Akhmedov off and just covers up for a bit before bursting up and bumping the Russian off. Akhmedov is right back in on a takedown attempt against the fence, however, and Alhassan responds with elbows to his temple.

Official Decision: Omari Akhmedov def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)