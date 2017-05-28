Omari Akhmedov Edges Out Abdul Razak Alhassan With Split Decision

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Omari Akhmedov
Image Credit: Getty Images

Welterweight action continues from Stockholm, Sweden at UFC Fight Night 109, as Omari Akhmedov takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan inside the Octagon now:

Round 1:

Akhmedov immediately gets the fight to the ground and pressures Alhassan against the cage. Alhassan stands up but is still pressured against the fence. They break up and we’re striking again. Alhassan goes for a high kick that misses and is taken down right after.

Akhmedov advances to half guard but is pushed off by Alhassan and they stand up. Both men attempt to throw strikes but nothing much is landing for either of them. Some missed low kicks from Alhassan but he connects on a body kick.

Both men hit each other with some hard shots and Alhassan lands a nice uppercut to end the round.

Round 2:

More hard shots from both men but it’s Alhassan who is pressing the action so far. Alhassan seems to land a couple of big shots which force Akhmedov to take him down. Alhassan is able to get back to his feet and eats an overhand right from Akhmedov. Akhmedov again gets the takedown and has Alhassan against the cage.

They stand back up again and continue to stick each other with hard shots. Akhmedov again is able to get the takedown and assume top control. The round ends with Akhmedov throwing elbows from the top.

Round 3:

A tentative striking game between the pair opens the third round before Akhmedov goes in for the takedown, but Alhassan flips him and stands back up. Alhassan begins to land some big shots but Akhmedov is still standing tall.

Akhmedov gets the takedown and is in full mount, throwing down elbows. Alhassan doesn’t try and get Akhmedov off and just covers up for a bit before bursting up and bumping the Russian off. Akhmedov is right back in on a takedown attempt against the fence, however, and Alhassan responds with elbows to his temple.

Official Decision: Omari Akhmedov def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Latest MMA News

Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Sleeps Glover Teixeira After Five-Round Striking Clinic

0
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, native son and No. 1-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson meets...
video

Live Stream: UFC Fight Night 109 Post-Fight Press Conference in Stockholm

0
Once UFC Fight Night 109 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Ericsson Globe in...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir Demolishes Misha Cirkunov With Single Punch

0
In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, top light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov meets Volkan Oezdemir in the center...
Peter Sobotta

Peter Sobotta Obliterates Ben Saunders With Crushing Knee

0
In our third-straight welterweight match-up on the main card of UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, Ben Saunders takes on Peter Sobotta inside...
Omari Akhmedov

Omari Akhmedov Edges Out Abdul Razak Alhassan With Split Decision

0
Welterweight action continues from Stockholm, Sweden at UFC Fight Night 109, as Omari Akhmedov takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan inside the Octagon now: Round 1: Akhmedov...

Nordine Taleb Beats UFC Newcomer Oliver Enkamp With Decision Win

0
Next on the docket for UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden is a welterweight match-up between Oliver Enkamp and Nordine Taleb: Round 1: Taleb is in...
Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson Bulldozes Through Alex Nicholson For First Round Stoppage

0
Kicking us off on tonight's (Sun. May 28, 2017) main card for UFC Fight Night 109 is a middleweight clash inside the Octagon between...
Bojan Velickovic

Video: Bojan Velickovic Makes Nico Musoke do The Stanky Leg Before Finishing Him

0
Bojan Velickovic pulled through in a tough contest today (May 28). In the first bout on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight...

UFC Fight Night 109 Live Preliminary Card Results

0
The UFC returns to Stockholm, Sweden tonight (Sun. May 28, 2017) from the Ericsson Globe Arena. The evening's main event featured a clash between top-ranked...
Damir Hadzovic

Damir Hadzovic Scores Potential ‘KO of The Year’ Against Marcin Held (Video)

0
As Mike Goldberg would've said, "just ... like ... that!" UFC Fight Night 109 is taking place right now (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in...
Load more