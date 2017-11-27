Omari Akhmedov vs. Marvin Vettori Announced For UFC 219

You can add another fight to the UFC 219 card as Omari Akhmedov vs. Marvin Vettori is now official.

The UFC announced this match-up earlier today (Nov. 27). The action takes place on Dec. 30 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Akhmedov will be looking to nab his third win in a row.

As for Vettori, he’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Vitor Miranda. Back-to-back victories for Vettori would be ideal to close out 2017.

A headliner for UFC 219 has yet to be announced. A women’s featherweight title bout between champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm will take place on the main card. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest on UFC 219.