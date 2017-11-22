ONE Books Martin Nguyen vs. Bibiano Fernandes

Martin Nguyen currently holds two ONE belts. He’ll chase after a third next.

The promotion announced plans for Nguyen to meet Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight title when the calendar flips to 2018. Nguyen is the featherweight and lightweight titleholder in the Asian promotion.

News of the fight was first reported by MMA NYTT.

Nguyen (10-1) has finished both Eduard Folyang and Marat Gafurov to win titles in his two most recent bouts. He stopped Folyang and Gafurov in the second round of each fight.

Fernandes (21-3) has defended his ONE championship six times, including a first round submission of Andrew Leone this past August. He is unbeaten since suffering a 2010 decision loss to Hiroyuki Takaya.