ONE Champion Angela Lee Claims ‘It’s a Miracle I am Still Here’

ONE Championship’s 115-pound women’s champion, Angela Lee, was involved in a serious car accident last week in Hawaii

Kee took to Instagram recently to claim that it is no less than a “miracle” that she is alive following the incident.

Lee revealed that the accident happened when she fell asleep driving to training at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. The car she was driving collided with a guardrail which she claims caused the vehicle to flip over six times.

The 21-year-old wrote:

“On Monday November 6, 2017 I was in a car accident.

I woke up early (4:30am) to drive to my gym, which is 5 minutes from my house and in a blink of an eye… I dozed off, woke up and the next thing I knew, my car had hit the guardrail and flipped over about 6 times.

I am so grateful that no one else was hurt. It’s also a miracle that I’m still here today, alive and well.

I admit that I shouldn’t have been driving if I was tired… At the time however, I was not aware of how tired I really was. This incident was truly an eye opener. Like every obstacle or adversity in life, I will face it and I will overcome it. I will learn from it and it will be used as a lesson. I want to personally thank each and every person for their love, support and words of encouragement during this time.

I want to send an apology to my opponent, Mei Yamaguchi, the fans looking forward to the fight and my organization, ONE Championship. It was not my intention to withdraw from this fight and I will be back. Although I will not be fighting on the 24 November card in Singapore, I will still be in attendance, showing my support.

In closing, I would like to say that physically I may look a little banged up but I know that these scars and bruises will heal rather fast. The majority of my time spent healing will be focused more on my emotional and spiritual state of mind. I appreciate your patience & understanding during this time.

With love,

Angela”