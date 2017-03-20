ONE Championship 54: Full Card Announced for Manila Event

Details of the ONE Championship event scheduled for April 21 in Mall of Asia Arena in Manila has officially been announced on Monday.

The main event sees lightweight champion Eduard Folayang defend his strap for the first time against Ev Ting. Folayang won the title by way of third-round knockout over Shinya Aoki in November. Ting is a previous featherweight with a 6-1 record in ONE, but earned a title shot following his lightweight debut, which culminated in a win over Kamal Shalorus in February.

ONE Championship: Kings of Destiny will also exhibit the skills of Kevin Belingon vs. Toni Tauru; Christian Lee vs. Keanu Subba; Danny Kingdad vs. Muhammad Aiman; Eugene Toquero vs. Stefer Rahardian; Chan Rothana vs. Xie Bin; Gina Iniong vs. Natalie Gonzales Hills; Michelle Nicolini vs. Irina Mazepa; and Robin Catalan vs. Jeremy Miado.

The event kicks off on April 21 in Manila, Philippines.