ONE Championship 56 Receives Vitaly Bigdash-Aung La N Sang

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Over the weekend, Vitaly Bigdash was called out by reigning ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren.

While many would love to see Askren taken on the ONE middleweight champion, Bigdash is headed for something different.

Bigdash (9-0) will put his unbeaten record and title on the line June 30 at ONE Championship 56: Light of a Nation against 29-fight veteran Aung La N Sang. The event will take place from the Thuwunna National Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar and stream live via online pay-per-view in North America.

The 32-year-old from Russia has finished eight of his nine opponent, including a win this past January via decision over Sang in his first title defense.

Sang (19-10) showed enough in that 25-minute loss to warrant another crack at Bigdash, this time on his home turf. The 32-year-old is 4-1 overall with ONE.

